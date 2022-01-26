'He was just standing there next to the barn:' Wayward bull's owners sought

This bull turned up near Glenville Packing on Heinle Road Tuesday. His owners are being sought.

At first, Morgan Keets thought one of her family's bulls had gotten loose.

"The neighbors' dog we noticed was barking and I couldn't figure out why this dog was going crazy, so I walked around and I'm like, 'Stop barking,'" she said. "And I looked and there stood this bull. And I'm like, 'Did we have an animal get out?'"

Keets and her husband, Andrew, own Glenville Packing, 1680 Heinle Road, a custom butchering facility. But all of the animals being kept for processing were in the barn, he told her.

"So we have no idea where this fellow came from," she said. "But he was just standing there next to the barn."

Although the Keetses were concerned the bull would charge, they wanted to avoid harming the animal if at all possible, she said.

"I knew somebody was probably missing this fellow," she said. The bull is mostly black, with a white face and other white markings.

"If somebody is using him for breeding, we definitely didn't want him to get hurt, because he's a nice-looking bull," she said.

This owners of Glenville Packing are housing the bull temporarily while a search for its owners continues.

With help from neighbors and Crawford County sheriff's deputies, they were able to get the animal into a neighbor's barn late Tuesday, Keets said. It was still there on Wednesday morning, as the search for its owner continued.

It's possible that someone dropped the animal off for processing without calling ahead, but that seems unlikely, she said — they have no records of an animal being expected and access to the barn was blocked by another vehicle at the time.

"It's just odd that he showed up here, but there's tracks all the way back through the woods, so he came from somewhere — we just don't know where," she said.

The farmers who are housing the bull can keep it only for a while — feed is expensive, Keets explained.

Anyone with information on the bull's owners is asked to call Glenville Packing, 419-562-7171.

