'We just have to start back over:' Survivors of Elgin tornado begin rebuilding

A total of 11 officials and personnel of a local family planning station in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region were punished after an investigation found a couple who had given birth to 15 children. During the investigation, authorities learned of a man named Liang Er, 76, and his “wife,” Lu Honglan, 46, who gave birth to four boys and 11 girls between 1995 and 2016. Following the discovery, a total of 11 officials and personnel, including the head of Licun town in Rong County and the director of the local family planning station, were punished for neglecting their duties, local authorities said on Sunday.