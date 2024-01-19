This is just the start as heavier snow falls in South Jersey

After two years of almost no snow, Mother Nature returned to South Jersey with back-to-back Winter storms.

Late Friday morning, the heavier snow started to fall in most regions of the South Jersey, with the inch counts expected to pile up throughout the day and into the evening.

Read on to find out how long the snow could stick around and how much snow your area might have seen.

How long will it snow today?

Snow is expected to fall throughout the day and into the night with a winter storm advisory in effect until 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service says a majority of South Jersey is in a low-pressure trough and is expected to see more snow than regions on other side of the trough.

With the early morning forecast update, the expected axis of heavier snow has shifted south. Warnings were adjusted accordingly. The heaviest snow amounts are possible around southern NJ & northern Delaware. For forecast insights: https://t.co/Z3rWWvBlnX https://t.co/54IEpuD6e4 pic.twitter.com/bXbCZVfbre — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) January 19, 2024

The only area of South Jersey that maybe safe from this heavy snowfall will be the shore, where a mix of rain and snow throughout the day will keep totals to about 2 inches of accumulation.

The rest of South Jersey will see about 4-6 inches of accumulation with the snow looking to stick around for a while.

How long could we see the snow?

According to the National Weather Service, the snow is going to be sticking around through the weekend and possibly Monday.

With freezing temperatures looming, the snow will have a slow melt. Heavy winds are also going to be present on Saturday. With the fluffier snow, this will cause snowdrifts and snow to be in motion throughout the day.

There is a slight chance of rain of Tuesday through Thursday for most of South Jersey with the likelihood increasing as the week progresses.

With this weather, temperatures are also going to rise and bring some warmth. As of right now, the National Weather Service is predicting temperatures of at least 50 degrees on Thursday.

