JUST IN: Stolen postal service key 'unlocks all mailboxes in the Dayton area,' police say

May 18—DAYTON — A postal service key that unlocks all Dayton-area mailboxes was stolen recently, police records show.

A May 14 Dayton police report states the key was taken from a mail carrier "a week back," days before the Dayton Daily News was first to report a series of outdoor postal service drop boxes thefts were reported in Beavercreek, Dayton and Kettering.

Kettering police told the Dayton Daily News they think an unknown number of checks were stolen in the thefts.

The report was filed after a Dayton post office manager notified police at 2:30 a.m. Saturday that he discovered the drive-up mailbox was open at 1111 E. Fifth St. building.

The post office manager said the key "unlocks all mailboxes in the Dayton area" and "that several mailboxes have been opened around different locations in the city since the key has been stolen," the police report states.

The postal service Wednesday did not address several Dayton Daily News questions regarding security issues involving the recent thefts.

Postal Inspector Spokeswoman Nicole Lutz responded with an emailed statement, that read in part: "The U.S. mail remains one of the most secure means of transmitting information. Some preventive tips we provide postal customers is to try and place outgoing mail in the USPS blue collection boxes before the last pick-up time for the day."

The call to Dayton police came less than an hour after Beavercreek and Kettering law enforcement reported mail thefts from drop boxes outside post offices in those cities, documents show.

Beavercreek police saw at least one person flee the Dayton-Xenia Road post office in a minivan at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday, records show. An officer was unable to catch the vehicle after a short chase in which the driver ran a red light after leaving "at a high rate of speed" on Research Park Boulevard, a police report states.

All four drop boxes were later found open with two nearby "mail totes" empty except for one envelope and an alert was issued to surrounding law enforcement, according to the police report.

About 2:10 a.m. Saturday, Kettering police responded to a post office at 1490 Forrer Blvd. on a "self-initiated" theft complaint, documents show.

The thieves used a key to gain access to Kettering's Forrer post office drop boxes and apparently later disposed of any mail that did not contain checks, Detective Vince Mason said.