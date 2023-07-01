Just Stop Oil Block Float in London's Pride Parade

Seven protesters were arrested after disturbing the London Pride march as it made its way down Piccadilly on Saturday, July 1, the Metropolitan Police said.

Footage shared by climate group Just Stop Oil shows activists blocking the Coca Cola float on Piccadilly.

The group are calling on London Pride to cease accepting sponsorship money from “high polluting industries and stop allowing the inclusion of floats from these organisations in the parade.”

Just Stop Oil said protesters blocked the road at 1:25 pm. The parade was moving by 1:47 pm, the Met Police said, following seven arrests. Credit: Just Stop Oil via Storyful