Just Stop Oil: Dartford Crossing protesters jailed

Two Just Stop Oil protesters who scaled the Dartford Crossing bridge have been jailed.

Morgan Trowland, 40, of Islington, north London, and Marcus Decker, 34, of no fixed address, were suspended over the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge for about 37 hours in October.

The pair argued during the trial it was a peaceful protest but were found guilty of causing a public nuisance.

Trowland was jailed for three years and Decker for two years and seven months.

Judge Shane Collery KC said the pair "plainly believed you knew better" than other people and were thinking "to hell with everyone else".

"You have to be punished for the chaos you caused and to deter others from copying you," he said, as he sentenced them at Southend Crown Court.

An Essex Police officer spoke to activist Morgan Trowland as he scaled the bridge at 04:00

The trial heard how the defendants scaled the bridge's cables at about 04:00 BST on 17 October last year, reaching a height of about 200ft (60m).

Prosecutors described how they unfurled a Just Stop Oil-branded banner and "rigged up hammocks".

Essex Police used a "very tall cherry picker crane" to bring the pair down by about 17:30 the following day.

The bridge, which usually takes traffic southbound over the River Thames on the A282 connecting the M25 motorway between Essex and Kent, was reopened at about 21:00 - 41 hours after the demonstration began.

Prosecutors said the closure caused "gridlock for miles around" and delayed almost 565,000 drivers.

The activists were on the bridge for about 37 hours

The crossing was reopened after about 41 hours

Giving evidence, Trowland said: "We climbed it to deliver a warning message - to put up a banner saying 'Just Stop Oil' and to speak that message through interviews with journalists."

Essex Police claimed small businesses lost hundreds of thousands of pounds, including one that estimated losing up to £170,000 in earnings.

The force also referenced a heavily pregnant woman who needed urgent medical help; a child with additional needs who could not access medication and a person who missed a best friend's funeral.

Story continues

Ch Supt Simon Anslow, from Essex Police, described the campaigners actions as "juvenile and dangerous".

Just Stop Oil claimed the demonstration was in protest against new government gas and oil licences.

Trowland and Decker, who have been on remand since their arrest, were told on Friday they would serve half of their term in custody.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk