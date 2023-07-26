Just Stop Oil: Dartford Crossing sentences were 'extraordinary'

(l-r) Marcus Decker and Morgan Trowland were told in April that they would spend half of their sentences in prison

The prison sentences handed to two Just Stop Oil activists who scaled the Dartford Crossing bridge could have a "chilling" effect on future protests, the Court of Appeal has been told.

Morgan Trowland, 40, and Marcus Decker, 34, were suspended over the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge for about 37 hours.

Trowland was jailed for three years, and Decker for two years and seven months, following a trial.

The pair are appealing against the length of their sentences.

An Essex Police officer spoke to activist Morgan Trowland as he scaled the bridge at 04:00 BST

In written submissions to the court, their barrister Daniel Friedman KC said the jail terms were "extraordinary" and were the "longest ever handed down in a case of non-violent protest in this country in modern times".

"The extent of the deterrent element of the offence was unduly severe, unreasonable and otherwise likely to have a 'chilling effect' on all protest," he said.

Structural engineer Trowland, of Islington in north London, and Decker, a private tutor of no fixed address, climbed the bridge's cables at about 04:00 BST on 17 October and were eventually brought down using a cherry picker crane at about 17:30 the following day.

The southbound A282, the designation for the road on the bridge as it connects the M25 motorway between Essex and Kent, was reopened at about 21:00 - 41 hours after the demonstration began.

In April, a jury at Basildon Crown Court found them guilty of causing a public nuisance by a unanimous verdict.

Just Stop Oil said it was horrified by the original sentences

Trowland said they staged the protest to "deliver a warning message" and a Just Stop Oil spokesperson said they were "horrified" by the sentence.

The defendants have been in custody since their arrest.

Protesters gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice before and during the hearing

Tom Little KC, for the Crown Prosecution Service, told the Court of Appeal hearing there was a "proper basis to impose a sentence which reflected a marked element of deterrent".

Essex Police previously said a heavily pregnant woman who needed urgent medical help, and a person who missed their best friend's funeral, were affected.

Trowland and Decker joined the court via video link and supporters staged a demonstration outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London during the hearing.

Lady Justice Carr, sitting with Mrs Justice Cutts and Mrs Justice Thornton, said they needed to "reflect carefully" before giving a written ruling - due to be given at a later date.

"We are aware of both the potential urgency of the matter and its importance," said Lady Justice Carr.

