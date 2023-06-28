Just Stop Oil: What is it and what does it want?

A Just Stop Oil protest in London

Just Stop Oil has repeatedly hit the headlines in recent months after a series of high-profile protests.

The group is campaigning for more action on climate change but its tactics - which have included blocking major roads - have faced criticism.

What is Just Stop Oil?

Just Stop Oil is an environmental activist group founded after Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain, with organisers from both at the helm.

The movement first came to attention following a series of protests in March 2022. This included pitch invasions at several Premier League football grounds, with one activist tying himself to a goalpost.

There have been other notable protests since then, including disruption at oil terminals and on some of the country's busiest motorways. It has also targeted major sporting events.

What does Just Stop Oil want?

The group wants the government to halt new licences for the exploration of oil and other fossil fuels in the UK.

It describes itself as "a coalition of groups working together to ensure the government commits to halting new fossil fuel licensing and production".

The government plans to license more than 100 new oil and gas projects by 2025.

Unlike Extinction Rebellion, which campaigns on the single big issue of climate change, Just Stop Oil's protests have a more specific focus.

A Just Stop Oil protester blocking the road

As well as calling for an end to fossil fuels, the group wants greater investment in renewable energy, and better building insulation.

What are Just Stop Oil's tactics?

Just Stop Oil activists have staged a series of high-profile protests in recent months. Many of these closed roads, including the M25 motorway.

They have also:

The snooker match between Robert Milkins and Joe Perry, at the Crucible, in Sheffield, was abandoned after the interruption

Like Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain, Just Stop Oil activists claim to be willing to use "non-violent civil resistance" to make their point in public spaces.

The group says it is committed to ending its protests as soon as the government comes up with a solution to end fossil-fuel production.

Is it legal for Just Stop oil to block roads?

No. The maximum penalty for the wilful obstruction of a highway is 51 weeks in prison. Offenders can also be fined.

Several transport bodies, including National Highways and Transport for London, have sought High Court injunctions to prevent protesters disrupting major roads.

Those in breach of an injunction can be held in contempt of court and could face imprisonment, an unlimited fine and seizure of assets.

Several videos on social media have shown the anger of some motorists stopped from driving by Just Stop Oil activists.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps called the M25 protests "completely outrageous". "Don't go disrupting other people's lives," he told LBC.

The Metropolitan Police has also highlighted the number of officer shifts spent policing Just Stop Oil protests.

"These are officers who would otherwise be dealing with issues that matter to local communities, such as knife crime, safeguarding and responding to burglaries," Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said.

But the group's activists point to a Supreme Court ruling in 2021 which found there should be a "certain degree of tolerance to disruption to ordinary life, including the disruption of traffic", as a result of non-violent protest.

What else is the government doing about these protests?

Dealing with these protests is proving very difficult for the authorities, despite several arrests and court action.

As a result, the government is trying to push through new anti-protest legislation.

The Public Order Bill would grant new powers to prosecute someone who interferes with the operation or use of key national infrastructure in England and Wales - whether on the roads, railways, or air transport infrastructure.

Under existing legislation, the police can generally restrict a protest only if they can show it may result in "serious public disorder, serious damage to property or serious disruption to the life of the community".

No 10 wants the police to be able to shut down a protest before it causes disruption.

But the House of Lords removed this proposal from the bill. And ministers cannot reinstate it when the bill returns to the House of Commons.

Just Stop Oil protesters in London in October

Why do motorways close when protesters climb gantries?

The M25 was disrupted after protesters climbed gantries at multiple locations in November.

Part of the road was shut for the "safety of everyone involved", Surrey Police said.

Former Metropolitan Police traffic sergeant Mike Rawson agrees that such closures are necessary:

"It's a health and safety issue. The police cannot risk a demonstrator falling from the gantry and on to a vehicle beneath".

Who funds Just Stop Oil?

According to its website, most of the funding for Just Stop Oil comes from the Climate Emergency Fund - a US network set up in 2019 to fund climate activism.

The Climate Emergency Fund is itself part-funded by Aileen Getty, a US philanthropist whose grandfather was petroleum tycoon J Paul Getty.