Just Stop Oil: M25 protests to be halted

Just Stop Oil activists will halt what they have described as their "campaign of civil resistance" on the M25, the environmental group has said.

Demonstrators from the group have been blocking parts of the busy motorway in the South East of England for four days, leading to multiple arrests.

They have called on Rishi Sunak to consider his speech at COP27.

In a statement, they said: "You don't get to recycle words and promises — you owe it to the British people to act."

Just Stop Oil is an environmental activist group founded after Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain, with organisers from both at the helm.

