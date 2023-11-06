Just Stop Oil protesters smash National Gallery painting

The protest organisation has released a video appearing to show two protesters smashing the glass of the 17th century painting - Just Stop Oil / X

Two Just Stop Oil protesters have been arrested after the glass covering the Rokeby Venus painting at the National Gallery was smashed.

The protest organisation has released a video appearing to show two protesters smashing the glass of the 17th century painting in the London art museum before turning to address visitors.

“Women did not get the vote by voting; it is time for deeds not words. It is time to Just Stop Oil,” the female protestor said in the video.

A male activist added: “Politics is failing us. Politics failed women in 1914. If millions will die due to new oil and gas licences, millions.

“If we love history, if we love art, and if we love our families we must Just Stop Oil.”

💥 SUFFRAGETTE PAINTING SMASHED



💀 Our government have revealed plans for MORE oil licences, knowing it will kill millions. In response, two supporters of Just Stop Oil smashed the Rokeby Venus — slashed by Mary Richardson in 1914.



⏱ Deeds, not words: https://t.co/3tlBID7nKA pic.twitter.com/Hk0el26QIt — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) November 6, 2023

The Metropolitan Police said two activists had been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

The artwork, which was painted by Diego Velazquez was previously slashed by suffragette Mary Richardson in March 1914.

Just Stop Oil have named the pair as Hanan, 22, and Harrison, 20, adding that they used safety hammers to smash the glass.

A spokesman for the National Gallery said: “At just before 11am this morning (6 November 2023) two people entered Room 30 of the National Gallery.

“The pair appeared to strike The Toilet of Venus (‘The Rokeby Venus’) (1647-1651) by Velázquez with what appeared to be emergency rescue hammers. “

They added: “The room was cleared of visitors and police were called. Officers are now on the scene. Two people have been arrested.

“The painting is now being removed from display so it can be examined by Conservators.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.