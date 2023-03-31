Just Stop Oil protesters spared jail over Silverstone track invasion

Six Just Stop Oil protestors have been spared jail at Northampton Crown Court for their parts in a track invasion that disrupted last year's British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Passing sentence on the six climate change activists, five of whom were dragged off the racing circuit by marshals at on July 3 2022, Mr Justice Garnham told Northampton Crown Court: "This was not trespass or obstruction of a highway or criminal damage - to put it colloquially this was in a different league."

Three of the six defendants were given suspended prison terms while three others were given 12-month community orders.

Louis McKechnie, 22, and 24-year-old Emily Brocklebank - who have a joint previous conviction for gluing themselves to the frame of a £70 million Van Gogh painting days before the F1 protest - were given suspended prison sentences of 12 months and six months respectively, both suspended for two years.

Mother-of-four Bethany Mogie, 40, was given a six-month sentence of imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Mr Justice Garnham told the six Just Stop Oil protesters that they had created a risk of death or serious injury, although he said the likelihood of harm occurring had been "relatively modest".

The judge told the activists: "I accept that the motive for all of you was not to cause harm but instead to voice your concerns about climate change.

"None of you have committed any offence since the commission of this offence."

The judge added that the track invasion had been carefully planned, was a deliberate breach of the law and had been carried out despite warnings about the danger of going onto the circuit.

During his sentencing remarks, the judge also said the case could be distinguished from other similar protests because it caused danger rather than inconvenience.

"That difference will be reflected in the sentences I impose," the judge said.