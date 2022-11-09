Just Stop Oil protests: Police officer hurt amid M25 disruption

A police officer has been injured on the M25 amid climate protests that have closed parts of the motorway in Kent, Surrey, Essex and Hertfordshire.

The police motorcyclist was hurt in a collision which also involved two lorries at a rolling roadblock.

Two people have been arrested for causing a public nuisance.

The Just Stop Oil group, which is protesting for a third day, said about 10 activists had climbed on overhead gantries "in multiple locations".

Essex Police provided no information on the condition of the officer, who was injured between Junctions 26 (Waltham Abbey) and 27 (Theydon).

The disruption comes as the COP27 climate summit is held in Egypt.

M25 disruption:

Surrey: Between J7 (M23) and J8 (Reigate) and between J9 (Leatherhead and J8 (Reigate)

Kent: Between J4 (Orpington and J5 (A21/Sevenoaks)

London/Essex: Between J29 (Romford) and J30 (Thurrock/Lakeside)

Hertfordshire: Between J23 (A1(M) and J22 (St Albans)

Surrey Police said one protester had been removed from a gantry near junction eight and arrested for public nuisance.

The force said: "Officers are proactively patrolling the rest of the M25, as they have been all week."

Kent Police said protests in Essex were causing disruption at the Dartford crossing for traffic leaving Kent.

Multiple arrests were made on Tuesday amid a second day of widespread disruption by protesters.

The motorway was blocked and gantries were climbed by Just Stop Oil activists.

The group said in a statement: "This is not a one-day event, expect us every day and anywhere."

Activists staged 32 days of disruption from the end of September and throughout October, which the Met said resulted in 677 arrests with 111 people charged.

An officer has been injured and two people have been arrested during our response to disruption on the M25.



An officer was injured following a collision involving two lorries after a rolling roadblock had been put in place between J26 and J27.



Read more: https://t.co/5j9YH5E2ku pic.twitter.com/4UZSfDYcJI — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) November 9, 2022

Specially trained officers worked to get to those at height down from the gantries on Tuesday

At the COP27 summit, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told world leaders the war in Ukraine was a reason to act faster to tackle climate change.

Story continues

The Metropolitan Police said 16 protesters had previously been arrested on the motorway in a joint operation with other counties' police forces.

On Sunday, the High Court granted an injunction preventing M25 protests, meaning anyone involved in any such protest could be found in contempt of court.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.