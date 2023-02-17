Just Stop Oil rebuked for claiming judge said ‘you’ve nothing to feel guilty about’

Just Stop Oil Esso protest Birmingham 2022 - Just Stop Oil/PA Wire

Just Stop Oil protesters have been rebuked by court officials after claiming a judge told them: “You have nothing to feel guilty about.”

On Thursday, nine members of the environmental activist group appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court over the blocking of the Esso fuel terminal in Birmingham in April 2022.

Seven were found guilty of aggravated trespass and given a conditional discharge, while two others were acquitted.

Paul Barnes, Paul Fawkesley and Alan Woods were each ordered to pay costs of £500.

Oliver Clegg, Jon Deery, Harley Brewer, Diana Hekt were fined £250 each and all seven were sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge and a £22 surcharge.

Naomi Goddard and Sylvie More were acquitted.

Following the proceedings, Just Stop Oil took to their website to celebrate a “moment for us to come together and resist the destruction of everything we love”.

In their press release, the group also issued a 288-word, directly quoted report of District Judge Wilkinson’s sentencing remarks, which then went viral on Twitter as environmental activists caught wind of the “very moving” comments.

But on Friday afternoon, the Judicial Office, which represents judges, admonished the group for “misquoting” the judge.

In a rare intervention, the body accused them of taking a phrase “out of context” and issued an almost entirely different account, saying it was “what the judge actually said”.

Judge’s comments ‘missing from transcript’

The Esso blockade stopped all oil distribution for around 12 hours, according to Just Stop Oil, which campaigns to end all new fossil fuel licences.

Just Stop Oil initially claimed that the judge told all nine defendants in sentencing remarks that: “You should feel guilty for nothing.”

However, the Judicial Office said: “It was said to one of the defendants who in his evidence had said (through tears) that he felt guilty for not doing enough to save the planet for his daughter.

“It was not in the context that the seven convicted should feel guilty for nothing, which would make no sense at all in the context of the judge having convicted them.”

Meanwhile, Just Stop Oil’s account of the judge saying “millions of people, and I do not dispute that it may be as many as one billion people, will be displaced as a result of climate change” was missing from the official Judicial Office transcript.

Another judge comment that Just Stop Oil claimed was missing from the Judicial Office account was: “The tragedy is that good people have felt so much, without hope, that you feel you have to come into conflict with the criminal justice system.”

Just Stop Oil forced to update website

While the group reported the judge referring to how “we are facing a climate emergency”, he actually said: “We are facing a climate crisis.”

Judge Wilkinson did describe the defendants as “good people, intelligent and articulate” and “a pleasure throughout to deal with”, adding: “No one can therefore criticise your motivations and indeed each of you has spoken individually about your own personal experiences, motivations and actions.

“Many of your explanations for your actions were deeply emotive and I am sure all listening were moved by them. I know I was.”

A Judicial Office source said: “They have misquoted the judge. That’s why we have provided this clarification. The judge has sent us exactly what he said.”

On Friday night, Just Stop Oil was forced to update its website, clarifying the line about not feeling guilty.

‘Notes could be unreliable’

A spokesman told The Telegraph that its report of the court case was “substantially correct based on the notes that we were given from the defendant and the barrister”, but admitted that the notes could be unreliable.

The news came after a further four Just Stop Oil supporters who also blocked the Esso fuel terminal were acquitted last month.

Since the Just Stop Oil campaign launched on Feb 14 2022, there have been more than 2,000 arrests and 138 people have spent time in prison.

There are currently seven Just Stop Oil supporters and one Insulate Britain supporter in prison while awaiting trial or serving sentences for actions taken with the campaigns.

Just Stop Oil has scaled back its highly divisive road-block tactics since Christmas, largely going unnoticed so far this year.