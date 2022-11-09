Just Stop Oil: Reporter speaks about her arrest at M25 protest

Charlotte Lynch said she was arrested whilst reporting on the Just Stop Oil protests on Tuesday

A radio journalist said she was handcuffed and in police custody for five hours after being arrested while reporting on a Just Stop Oil protest.

LBC reporter Charlotte Lynch said she was on a road bridge over the M25 in Hertfordshire on Tuesday.

She said she was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a public nuisance, before being released.

Hertfordshire's Chief Constable Charlie Hall said measures were now in place so legitimate media could do their jobs.

Ms Lynch said the incident was "absolutely terrifying".

It comes after photographer and a filmmaker said they were held in police custody for about 13 hours for covering the protests earlier this week.

More protests have been taking place on Wednesday.

She said the arrest happened on a bridge between junction 20 (Abbots Langley) and junction 21 (M1/St Albans interchange).

Ms Lynch said she showed officers her press card and explained she was reporting on the demonstration, but her phone was taken and she was arrested.

She said she was searched at the side of the road, before officers seized her devices and took her to Stevenage police station in a custody van.

She said: "That journey took over an hour because of the M25 being closed.

"I was in the back of a police van, my hands were in front of me, handcuffed the entire time, on my own, the two police officers were behind the glass cage.

"That's when it dawned on me 'gosh, I could be charged here' and everything runs through your mind 'have I actually committed this offence?' even though I knew I hadn't.

"We got to the police station and I thought I'll answer their questions and I'll be on my way."

Yesterday I was arrested by @HertsPolice whilst covering a protest on the M25.



I showed my press card, and I was handcuffed almost immediately. My phone was snatched out of my hand. I was searched twice, held in a cell for 5 hours, and I wasn’t questioned whilst in custody. — Charlotte Lynch (@charlotterlynch) November 9, 2022

Ms Lynch said officers wanted to know how she knew about the protest.

She added that she was detained in a cell for five hours before being released with no further action.

"It was absolutely terrifying being in a cell with a pad for a bed in one corner and a metal toilet in the other," she said.

"I was just doing my job. What's also terrifying is what this means for press freedom. It was blindingly obvious I was a reporter."

A statement from Hertfordshire Police said: "Our officers have been instructed to act as quickly as they can, using their professional judgment, to clear any possible protesters in order to get roads up and running and to prevent anyone from coming to harm.

"However, Chief Constable Charlie Hall recognises the concerns over the recent arrests of journalists who arrived at these locations and have been present with the protestors at the scenes. Additional measures are now in place to ensure that legitimate media are able to do their job.

"In addition, Mr Hall is today requesting an independent force to examine our approach to these arrests and to identify any learning we should take in managing these challenging situations."

