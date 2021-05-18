Just How Strict Will Texas Republicans' Voting Bill Be?

Voters walk through a polling station in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Nick Corasaniti
·4 min read

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Republicans on Monday resumed their push to pass a major voting bill with an array of restrictions, moving the bill to a closed-door panel of lawmakers who will hash out the final version of the legislation.

But much of the suspense surrounding the panel, known as a conference committee, centers not on whether the legislation will pass the GOP-controlled Legislature, but on what measures it will include when it does.

After a late-night scramble of last-minute negotiations among lawmakers last week, it looked as if recently introduced voting options, such as drive-thru voting and 24-hour voting, would survive Republicans’ initial attempt to ban them. The version of the bill passed by the state Senate would have prohibited those types of voting, but the House version passed last week made no mention of either provision.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

However, state Sen. Bryan Hughes, the Republican sponsor of the initial bill and one of the committee members who will shape the final version behind closed doors, said in an interview last week that he would like to see the provisions banning drive-thru voting and 24-hour voting added back to the final bill.

“It makes sense,” Hughes said, citing internal polling suggesting that Texas voters preferred standardized hours for early voting across the state. “So there’s some predictability and people are confident that the rules are being followed.”

The conference committee will meet this week to start crafting a final version of the bill, which would then be sent for a final up-or-down vote in both chambers. The Senate announced its members — made up of four Republicans and one Democrat — on Monday, and the House will make its appointments when the chamber convenes Tuesday.

The bill initially sought a host of new restrictions on voting that would have had an outsize impact on voters in cities, most notably in Harris County, the biggest county in the state and home to Houston.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Harris County introduced a drive-thru voting option, which more than 127,000 voters used in the general election. It also had a single day of 24-hour voting, which more than 10,000 voters used to cast ballots. The original bill that passed the House would have banned both of those methods, as well as placed limitations on the allocation of voting machines in counties with a population of more than 1 million, which election officials had said could force the closure of some polling locations.

But as the bill made its way through the Legislature, most of those provisions were removed. The bill as it passed the House included provisions greatly expanding the autonomy and authority of partisan poll watchers, included new penalties for election officials and workers who violate the rules, and barred officials from sending out absentee ballots to voters who have not requested them.

Hughes said he wanted the provisions against drive-thru and 24-hour voting to be added back to the bill so there would be uniformity among counties in how elections are run.

“One county can’t just make up the rules,” Hughes said. “Houston’s not the capital of Texas. Harris County doesn’t need to do that. Whether I like the change or I dislike it, one county can’t just make up the rules on the fly. That doesn’t work.”

Democrats in the Legislature have argued that this logic hampers the administration of elections, which are best run when local officials are empowered to address problems in their communities.

“You really can’t have uniformity when every county is different. Harris County is different than Loving County,” said Jessica González, a state representative and the Democratic vice chair of the House Elections Committee, referring to a county in West Texas with less than 200 residents. “And so, in my experience in doing voter protection work, it’s important that these elections officials are able to administer their elections, because they’re the ones who are actually on the ground and able to address those issues.”

If legislators in Texas were to add back provisions from the version of the voting bill that initially passed the state Senate, the state would stand as somewhat of an outlier nationally. Republicans in other states have tended to remove some of the strictest measures from voting bills as they make their way through legislatures. Both Georgia and Florida initially introduced bills that featured much more strident restrictions — such as limiting voting on Sunday or banning drop boxes — before settling on final versions that allowed for some weekend voting and limited drop box usage.

Texas is one of the last major battleground states working toward an overhaul of its voting rules and regulations. The Legislature is in session until the end of May, so any law will have to be on its way to the desk of Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, by midnight, June 1.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2021 The New York Times Company

Recommended Stories

  • St. Louis man who waved rifle at protest running for Senate

    Mark McCloskey, a St. Louis personal injury lawyer who gained national attention after he and his wife waved guns at racial injustice protesters who marched near their home last summer, said Tuesday he will run for the U.S. Senate in 2022. McCloskey made the announcement on Tucker Carlson's show on Fox News. Earlier Tuesday, the Federal Election Commission's website showed “Mark McCloskey for Missouri” was registered, and a website, mccloskeyforsenate.com, was seeking campaign donations.

  • Joe Burrow's surgeon says he's 'on track' to play Week 1 after ACL, MCL tears

    Joe Burrow and his doctor are both confident in his ability to start Week 1 against the Vikings.

  • Facial recognition, fake identities and digital surveillance tools: Inside the post office's covert internet operations program

    The post office’s law enforcement arm has faced intense scrutiny in recent weeks over its Internet Covert Operations Program, which tracks social media posts of Americans and shares that information with other law enforcement agencies.

  • 'Moulin Rouge!' at 20: Nicole Kidman details the surprising injuries she suffered making hit musical

    Co-stars Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor revisit their 2001 musical hit directed by Baz Luhrmann. "I never doubted that the film would work."

  • Democrats back off demand that Biden delay U.S. arms sale to Israel

    Multiple reports said the House Foreign Affairs Committee planned to delay the deal as negotiations over a ceasefire in the region continue.

  • Shaq was late for the play-in tournament pregame show, and the TNT crew loved it

    “What kind of a dummy misses the first night of the playoffs?”

  • A 'Community for All'? Not So Fast, This Wisconsin County Says

    WAUSAU, Wis. — A standing-room-only crowd packed a drab courthouse meeting room one recent night and tried to resolve a thorny, yearlong debate over whether Marathon County should declare itself “a community for all.” The lone Black member of the county board, Supervisor William Harris, stood up and begged his colleagues who opposed the resolution to change their minds. “I want to feel like I’m a part of this community,’’ he said. “That’s what a lot of our residents are saying. We want to contribute to our community. We want to feel like a part of this community.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times But a fellow board member was just as passionate at the meeting on Thursday in arguing that acknowledging racial disparities is itself a form of racism. “When we choose to isolate and elevate one group of people over another, that’s discrimination,” said Supervisor Craig McEwen, a retired police officer who is white. When George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis in May 2020, communities and businesses all over the world engaged in a reckoning over social justice, diversity and inclusion. But while scores of other communities adopted new policies and issued proclamations vowing to make progress, the residents of Marathon County, with a population of 135,000 that is 91% white, could not agree on what to say. A year later, they still can’t. About the only consensus that has emerged is that the prolonged fight over a four-word phrase has only made things worse, ripping at the communal fabric in this central Wisconsin county and amplifying the tensions that had been simmering before Floyd’s death. The racial divisiveness that former President Donald Trump stoked during his four years in the White House endures in the daily life of towns like Wausau, exacerbated by the deaths of Black Americans at the hands of white police officers, and leading to new battles over whether racism is baked into local institutions. Wausau is an old paper mill town now filled with working-class manufacturing workers, medical professionals and people who work in the tourism industry, but the schisms here serve as a window into the ways that opposing views of racial equity have roiled American life. In the end, the executive committee of the county board rejected the resolution by a 6-2 vote on Thursday night, a result that both sides say is worse than never having considered it in the first place. Advocates say the failure to reach an agreement will serve as a civic black eye and convey the message of an unwelcoming community. Opponents argue the fight has been a waste of time that makes the county look racist when they say it is not. “I don’t have the same type of confidence or faith in the community like I used to,” said Supervisor Ka Lo, a 39-year-old of Hmong descent who said she had received death threats while pushing for the resolution. “I was born and raised here, and I don’t recognize the community that I grew up in right now.” The “community for all” story began last summer when a small group of county officials began drafting a resolution they hoped would acknowledge disparities faced by local people of color. The original title, No Place for Hate, was deemed too inflammatory, so it was renamed A Community for All. After six revisions and countless hours of negotiation and debate, they arrived at a document calling for the county to “achieve racial and ethnic equity to foster cross-cultural understanding and advocate for minority populations.” For the Black and Hmong populations here, the resolution had given them hope that their fight for inclusion would lead to greater unity. They said the protests that followed Floyd’s death provided them license to reject the daily indignations they suffer — like on occasion needing the help of white friends to rent an apartment, or having white people in the community assume they are on public assistance. Like many small American cities, Wausau, the Marathon County seat, has evolved into a regional hospital hub. It is surrounded by small towns and villages, dairy farms and land that produces 95% of the nation’s ginseng. The county has long been competitive politically, swinging between Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama before twice backing Trump. The 1970 census found Wausau had four Black residents and 76 people listed as “other,” out of a population of nearly 33,000. In 1976, local churches began welcoming the Hmong, refugees from Laos who had aided the U.S. war effort there before fleeing when the United States left Vietnam. The Hmong now make up about 9% of Wausau’s population — second only to St. Paul, Minnesota, by percentage. A statue commemorating the Hmong-American military alliance stands outside the county courthouse. Among those who proposed the resolution was Supervisor Yee Leng Xiong, the executive director of the Hmong American Center in Wausau. To older conservative white residents, there had not been any tension over diversity and inclusion in central Wisconsin until the past few years, when a handful of young progressive people of color won county board seats and began demanding more input. In June 2019, the board for the first time formally recognized Pride Month. A month later, supervisors nearly rescinded the recognition after an outcry from their conservative constituents. This February, it fell to Harris, 38, a Florida-born lawyer who in 2020 became the first Black member of the county board, to make the case for acknowledging, for the first time, Black History Month. It passed, narrowly. Harris was also quick to point out to the board that officials had a history of pushing for rural initiatives like broadband access and health care that mostly benefited white people. The white board members who represent rural communities did not appreciate the lecture. “They’re creating strife between people labeling us as racist and privileged because we’re white,” Supervisor Arnold Schlei, a 73-year-old retired veal farmer who has been on the county board for 11 years, said in an interview. “You can’t come around and tell people that work their tails off from daylight to dark and tell them that they got white privilege and they’re racist and they’ve got to treat the Hmongs and the coloreds and the gays better because they’re racist. People are sick of it.” He and others opposing the resolution argued that to acknowledge disparities faced by people of color would tilt social advantages to their benefit. The word “equity,” which was included in the resolution, served as a trigger for many, who made the false claim that memorializing it as a goal would lead to the county’s taking things from white people to give them to people of color. Those opposed to the resolution made far-reaching claims about its potential impact. The local Republican Party chairman, Jack Hoogendyk, said the resolution would lead to “the end of private property” and “race-based redistribution of wealth.” Others have argued that there is, in fact, no racism in Marathon County, and even if there was, it’s not the county board’s business to do anything about it. James Juedes, a dairy farmer who lives on a farm just east of Wausau that has been in his family for 126 years, has been one of the most public opponents of the resolution. He has also organized counterdemonstrations to local Black Lives Matter protests. In an interview at his farm, Juedes, 51, said systemic racism “doesn’t exist here” and suggested those pushing the resolution were doing so to benefit themselves financially. “I have yet to recall any type of racial instances that has been reported in this community that has caused any type of stress,” he said. La’Tanya Campbell, a 39-year-old Black social worker who was at the meeting last week, related a different experience. Campbell works as an advocate for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking, and said she sometimes had to enlist white colleagues to help clients find apartments to rent in Wausau. As she campaigned for the resolution, Campbell said, the subtle racism she had long experienced in Wausau became explicit, including hate mail calling Black people “animals.” She sought therapy to deal with the stress. “Typically, the racism you experience is behind closed doors, but since I’ve started on this resolution I can’t believe some of the things that I’m hearing,” she said. “You feel unsafe being a woman, I feel unsafe being a Black woman. And doing anti-oppression work, it adds up.” By the day of the meeting to consider the resolution, few were left undecided. Some white attendees distributed copies of articles from The Epoch Times, a newspaper that has trafficked in pro-Trump conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. A transgender woman in favor of the resolution wore a Black Lives Matter T-shirt. Twenty-eight people addressed the board for three minutes each; 18 were against the resolution, and 10 supported it. Bruce Bohr, a retired engineer, called the resolution a giveaway to the county’s people of color. “Government cannot give someone something without taking it away from someone else,” Bohr said. Supervisor E.J. Stark, a retired insurance adjuster, said it would leave the county liable for legal damages “if somebody looks cross-eyed at somebody.” It fell to the board’s people of color to make the case for it. Xiong warned of economic calamity if the board rejected the resolution. “If a resolution does not pass, it could have detrimental effect on our hiring, on our economy and other realms of business,” he said. And Harris pleaded with his white colleagues to see people of color as equal citizens. “People of color have come here,” he said. “They want to contribute, they want to be accepted and acknowledged.” The full county board could reconsider the resolution, but it seems clear it will not pass. John Robinson, a Community for All supporter who has been on the board on and off since 1974, said after the meeting that there were 14 to 16 votes in favor, out of 38, “on a good day.” Lo and Campbell both said they were contemplating moving away from Wausau to someplace more welcoming to people of color. But though she believes the dispute over the resolution has added to the community’s political polarization and caused her personal trauma, Campbell said the fight had been worth the effort. “If you don’t continue to keep having the conversation and keep pushing for that equity and recognition, nothing changes,” she said in the courthouse lobby after the vote. “So it’s not going to happen in my lifetime. But with my children and my grandchildren, I’m fighting for them, for other people’s children and grandchildren. All our forefathers, if they were to have stopped fighting, we wouldn’t have anything.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Rennie Stennett, leadoff hitter of MLB's first all-Black and Latino starting lineup, dies at 72

    The Pirates star left his mark.

  • How Mexico's soccer federation plans to finally purge homophobic chant

    In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Yon De Luisa, president of the Mexican soccer federation, outlined a new commitment to eradicating the "p***" chant that has plagued El Tri matches for years.

  • Charisma Carpenter explains the 'big risk' she took by speaking out against Joss Whedon

    The former "Buffy" star opened up about standing with Ray Fisher, the "Justice League" star who was the first to speak out about Whedon last summer.

  • Sen. Johnson questions Dems' focus on Jan. 6 Capitol riot amid debate over independent commission

    Ron Johnson’s comments echo an attitude recently embraced by other Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has opposed a bipartisan proposal to establish a commission to investigate the attack on the Capitol.

  • Son of top Biden science adviser suffers from 'long COVID'

    Andy Slavitt, a top adviser on the coronavirus pandemic to President Biden, revealed on Tuesday that his teenage son suffers from “long COVID,” a plethora of symptoms that continue to hound people who’ve been sickened with COVID-19.

  • How contagious is the coronavirus variant from India? What the science shows

    While the B.1.617 may be more transmissible, research shows that current Covid-19 vaccines will provide strong protection.

  • Colon cancer screening should start at age 45: U.S. task force

    Routine screening for colorectal cancer in people deemed at average risk should begin at age 45 - earlier than previous guidelines to start screening at 50 - due to rising incidence of the disease in younger adults, according to new recommendations from a U.S. task force. The new U.S. guidance is now aligned with that of the American Cancer Society, which in 2018 lowered its recommended age for routine colorectal cancer screening to 45 from 50. Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death for both men and women, with nearly 53,000 people in the United States projected to die of the disease this year, according to the U.S. Preventive Task Force, whose guidelines are followed by doctors, insurance companies and policymakers.

  • Val Demings to run for Senate against Rubio

    The Orlando Democrat was on Joe Biden’s shortlist as a possible running mate in 2020.

  • CDC's second-in-command Anne Schuchat to step down

    Her decision reportedly comes after clashes with agency director Rochelle Walensky.

  • Tennessee to mandate bathroom signs about transgender use

    Tennessee will become the first state in the United States to require businesses and government facilities open to the public to post a sign if they let transgender people use multiperson bathrooms, locker rooms or changing rooms associated with their gender identity. Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill Monday that represents a first-of-its-kind law, according to the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ advocacy group that decried the bill as discriminatory and said the required signs are “offensive and humiliating.” Instead, he told reporters earlier this month that he always had “concerns about business mandates” but was still reviewing the bill.

  • Barack Obama shocked by bipartisan reaction to dog’s death: ‘Everybody posted something nice’

    Former president Barack Obama opened up about the recent loss of his dog, Bo, during an appearance on"The Late Late Show With James Corden."

  • All eyes on Kevin Kelley — even Bill Belichick is curious if star high school coach can succeed in college

    NFL and college coaches alike are curious if Kevin Kelley's unorthodox methods will translate to the next level. But the new Presbyterian College coach is much more than onside kicks and going for it on fourth down.

  • House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy comes out against a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    Democrats agreed to nearly all of the Republicans' demands about how the Jan. 6 commission would operate.