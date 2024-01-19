'Just Stupid': Charles Barkley Can't Help But Laugh At Nikki Haley's Racism Claim

Charles Barkley laughed at Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Wednesday after she claimed that America has “never been a racist country.”

The NBA icon, on the latest episode of his CNN show “King Charles” with Gayle King, chuckled at a clip of the former United Nations ambassador making the claim during an appearance on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday.

“We asked people out on the street about that tonight. We didn’t find anyone that could agree with that statement,” King said of Haley’s comments.

“Not anybody with common sense,” Barkley said.

He added that he’s having a “hard time” trying to decide who he is going to vote for before noting that the former South Carolina governor is the “leader in the clubhouse.”

“Because she’s 100% correct if you forget about slavery, Jim Crow, segregation, antisemitism, Asian hate that’s been going on in this country, America has been smooth sailing,” he said.

Haley, when asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper if she “really” thinks America has never been a racist country “as a historical matter,” said there was “plenty of racism” she dealt with as the daughter of Indian immigrants but her parents never told her they lived in a “racist country.”

“And I’m so thankful they didn’t because for every brown and Black child out there, if you tell them they live – or [are] born – in a racist country, you’re immediately telling them they don’t have a chance,” she told Tapper at a CNN town hall on Thursday.

Barkley said you can’t be surprised by Haley’s comments to Fox News, which he called “just stupid.”

“America was built on racism,” he said.

“You can criticize a country. This is the greatest country in the world, you can still criticize it. Anybody who thinks we don’t have racism, you turn on the TV, every single day there’s racism.”

Charles Barkley addresses Nikki Haley claiming America "has never been a racist country." pic.twitter.com/5pvzM4GElh — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 18, 2024

