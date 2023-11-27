‘It just takes a moment and it can all be over:’ Space heater sparks DeKalb County apartment fire

Fire officials told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington a space heater caused flames to break out at an apartment complex in DeKalb County.

NewsChopper2 flew over the large fire along Sleeping Fawn Knolls in DeKalb County shortly after 8 a.m. on Monday.

“It just takes a moment, and it can all be over,” said resident Rhonda Monroe.

Monroe told Washington she saw the flames shooting into the air from the roof.

“Open flames up in the top part,” Monroe said. “I heard noises. I was concerned and I just wanted people to be out of there.”

Everyone in the building survived. Crews said by the time they knocked down the flames, they found the space heater that sparked the fire.

“A chair caught fire due to a space heater,” Cpt. Jaeson Daniels with the DeKalb County Fire Department said.

Daniels said a resident left a space heater unattended.

“He actually said he left the room and came back and the chair was on fire in his living room,” Daniels added.

Daniels said as the temperatures drop, it’s important people keep a close eye on their space heaters.

“We want people to be aware of what they’re using and what it’s around especially in this case with a space heater not having enough clearance around it can definitely cause a fire as we see here,” Daniels said.

“It can be dangerous,” Monroe added.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents with temporary housing.

