'It was just terrible,' Coroner describes injuries shown to jurors and public in trial

Fathers shielded their eyes, and mothers covered their mouths and wept as the charred remains of their children were displayed before a jury Tuesday.

The second day of the trial of Joey Paul Clement, a 40-year-old Chackbay man, proceeded as experts were called in to explain the evidence. Clement faces three counts of vehicular homicide for each of the deaths that occurred Nov. 20, 2021: Lily Dufrene, 19, Hali Coss, 18, and 18-year-old Michaila Bowling. It was Dufrene's birthday. The trail began Monday in the Thibodaux Courthouse in front of Judge F. Hugh Larose.

Prosecutors argue that Clement was driving intoxicated faster than 80 mph in a 50 mph zone, and this resulted in the fatalities of the wreck. Defense attorneys argue that Dufrene, who was driving the SUV, crossed into Clement's lane, and he should not be punished for their actions.

Among the evidence presented Tuesday were photos of the victims' bodies, recovered from the crash, that left the courtroom silent and tense. The Lafourche Parish Coroner Dr. John C. King even began to choke up as he discussed the women's injuries and ultimate cause of death.

"They were all then burned beyond recognition," he said, emotion seeping through his professional demeanor.

The location on LA 20 where three Nicholls Students lost their lives in a fatal wreck Nov. 20, 2021. A Memorial with their photos stands at the location. Their names are Lily Dufrene, 19; Hali Coss, 18; and 18-year-old Michaila Bowling.

He went on to list the injuries, such as laceration of organs including the heart, which could only result from an incredibly high impact. He then explained the injuries from subsequent burning, at more than 600 degrees Celsius, that lasted more than an hour, according to his estimates.

He went through the gruesome details of how he could infer these details with pathology, and even his 15 years as coroner couldn't suppress its impact on him.

"It was just terrible," he said with his voice breaking and tears welling up in his eyes. "This is very traumatic for me. My kids go to their school."

The audience followed suit, and Defense Attorney George Ledet objected. He and prosecutors Jason Chatagnier and Shawn George approached Judge F. Hugh Larose and spoke briefly as King recomposed himself.

As the trial carried on, much of it centered on pieces of evidence and their credibility. Ledet questioned the veracity of items, such as blood vials purported to be from Clement, yet one lacked proper labeling to prove it was his.

Another piece of evidence questioned was certified by King himself. King even admitted the document was incorrectly typed, and said its proof ultimately lay in his word.

The autopsy paperwork of Bowling had an incorrect age and date of birth. Coss's also had these errors, plus said she was a male. King said he certified the autopsies anyway, because to make a change to them would invalidate the paperwork in its entirety.

"Striking through would make them invalid documents, and you would be asking me about that, too," he responded to questioning by Ledet. Ledet then asked how someone else would know by his paperwork, "They would call me or bring me in front of you."

The day ended with Ledet arguing to use the location on LA 20 itself as evidence. Larose and lawyers discussed the possibility of jurors being shuttled to the spot of the accident. Arrangements were being made to block off the road and allow jurors to view the site for themselves.

