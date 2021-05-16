'It’s just terrifying': 4-year-old boy found dead on Dallas street, police say; suspect arrested

Elinor Aspegren, USA TODAY
·2 min read
A suspect has been arrested in the slaying of a 4-year-old boy whose body was found lying on a neighborhood street in Dallas, authorities said Sunday.

Darriynn Brown, 18, has been charged with kidnapping and theft, the Dallas Police Department said in a statement. Investigators anticipate more charges when results from forensics return, the statement added.

Police received a call that there was a child dead on a neighborhood street at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday.

Police spokesman Albert Martinez told the Dallas Morning News that the boy died in a violent manner with an "edged weapon." The child's name hasn't been released but Martinez said authorities believe he lived in the southwest Dallas neighborhood where he was found.

“We are shocked, we are very angry about what has happened to this small child,” Martinez told the paper.

Brown is being held on a $750,000 bond at Dallas County Jail, according to records. No other information on his arrest was available.

A nursing assistant murdered seven elderly veterans with insulin. Now their families are preparing to confront her.

USA TODAY Network: A Black teen was found dead in a Massachusetts town last month. Her family wants answers.

Antwainese Square, 39, told the Morning News that she alerted authorities after seeing the boy's body while she was jogging Saturday morning. She said the boy's face and upper half of his body were covered in blood and that he didn't have shoes or a shirt.

“I mean just knowing that someone out there is capable of killing a child, that alone is just unsettling,” she said.

Lila Gilbert, 18, told the paper that she walked down the road to the crime scene and saw the child. At one point, the blanket covering him fell off and she saw blood and what appeared to be bite marks on his face.

”It’s a lot to take in,” Gilbert said. “It’s so shocking to me that it’s a 4-year-old, someone’s baby. That could’ve been my little cousin or brother or something. It’s just the point that he’s gone now. It’s just terrifying.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was involved in the investigation into the homicide. Midafternoon Saturday they were focusing on a wooded trail not far from where the body was found. The trail, which neighbors said is popular for biking, was sealed off with crime-scene tape.

Contributing: The Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dallas police arrest suspect after 4-year-old found dead on street

