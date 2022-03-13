‘I just tested positive for COVID,’ former U.S. President Barack Obama tweets

Former U.S. President Barack Obama has tested positive for COVID, he tweeted Sunday.

"I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days but am feeling fine otherwise," he wrote.

Both he and his wife are vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative, he added.

"It's a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven't already, even as cases go down."

Last March all living former U.S. presidents except for Donald Trump appeared in a PSA promoting COVID-19 vaccination, including Obama.

As of Sunday, the world had seen nearly 500 million cases of COVID, with just over 6 million deaths. Nearly 10.7 billion doses of vaccine had been administered, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

