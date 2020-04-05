Just When They're Needed Most, Clinics for the Poor Face Drastic Cutbacks

SEATTLE — Providers of health care in the nation’s poorest neighborhoods are used to toiling below the radar, treating chronic diseases and other ravages of poverty in places many Americans never see.

But the spillover effects of the coronavirus, in cutting off routine procedures and checkups that are the day-to-day rhythm of medical economics, are hitting this sector hard too, with layoffs, furloughs and fears that a system of government-supported clinics dating back to the 1960s War on Poverty could collapse.

“Our first official day of unemployment was the 23rd,” said Tracy Baker, 39, a dental auxiliary worker at a nonprofit medical clinic in a rural area of northeast Washington state where the jobless rate was already more than double the national average even before the recent blows to the economy. Her husband, Josh, 41, a machinist, lost his own job a week after she did.

Baker’s employer, New Health Community Health Center, has laid off more than a third of its work force — 60 out of 175 — over the last two weeks, as revenues plummeted from fewer paid patient visits. “It’s heartbreaking for us,” said Desiree Sweeney, executive director of New Health. “They’re good people.”

The nation’s latticework of nonprofit community health centers was first established in the 1960s and now stretches across every state to provide about 29 million people with primary care, regardless of their ability to pay. Almost a quarter of the centers’ patients are uninsured, and almost 70% live in poverty. The centers are a crucial link in a fragmented American health care system that too often fails to reach into poor neighborhoods.

Recent years have been pretty good for these places. When most states expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act to cover many previously uninsured low-income adults, many community health centers saw their revenues improve, sometimes dramatically. But now, the centers are being battered by ferocious crosswinds as routine medical care — including dental work, a primary source of revenue — has been put on hold to conserve resources and keep the coronavirus from spreading.

At the same time, doctors and administrators in clinics from Massachusetts, Kentucky, Idaho, Iowa and Washington state said they are being put in a new role: working with hospitals to screen people for the virus, while bracing for a surge in patients if those hospitals become overwhelmed and people have nowhere else to go — plus preparing for a time of greater economic pain in their already struggling patient populations.

“We are expecting there will be more people seeking our services at the same time we’re not able to keep all our staff on hand,” said Chuck Jones, chief executive at Harbor Health Services, which runs six community health centers from Boston to Cape Cod.

Jones was forced to furlough 160 people over the last few weeks — a quarter of the work force. In consolidating care and staff, he also had to shut down in-person appointments at the nation’s first community health center, called Geiger Gibson, which opened in 1965 in the basement of a public-housing project in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood.

“It is nonsensical that in the biggest health care crisis our country has ever faced, organizations like ours are being forced to furlough people we will need,” Jones said. He said he fears for his patients, a group of Americans who, in isolation or poverty, “quietly pass off our radar.”

“I worry a lot,” he added, “that if community health centers go away, we won’t as a society hear the struggles of these people.”

Community health centers are expecting a boost from the $2 trillion stimulus package recently passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump; they will share $1.3 billion. But spread across 1,362 of the centers, the money will only keep the system afloat for about 37 days from the start of the first payments, according to estimates by the National Association of Community Health Centers.

Finding a meaningful role in the crisis is the challenge that consumes people like Bill Wagner, the longtime executive director of Family Health Centers, which has eight sites serving 42,000 patients in and around Louisville, Kentucky. His organization’s revenue dropped by 30% in March, after Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order requiring that all non-urgent care be put on hold; he expects an even bigger loss this month.