Just Three Days Till Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

It looks like Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Alpha Financial Markets Consulting's shares on or after the 16th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.049 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.097 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a trailing yield of 2.7% on the current share price of £3.54. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting distributed an unsustainably high 121% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 10% of its cash flow last year.

It's good to see that while Alpha Financial Markets Consulting's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Alpha Financial Markets Consulting's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 47% per annum for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last four years, Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has lifted its dividend by approximately 35% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Is Alpha Financial Markets Consulting worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been rising nicely although, even though its cashflow payout ratio is low, we question why Alpha Financial Markets Consulting is paying out so much of its profit. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

So while Alpha Financial Markets Consulting looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Alpha Financial Markets Consulting and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

