Just Three Days Till Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

It looks like Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Bridgemarq Real Estate Services' shares on or after the 28th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is CA$0.11 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CA$1.35 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a trailing yield of 10.0% on the current share price of CA$13.52. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Bridgemarq Real Estate Services's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services is paying out an acceptable 57% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (84%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's positive to see that Bridgemarq Real Estate Services's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has grown its earnings rapidly, up 29% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were 10 years ago.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Bridgemarq Real Estate Services? It's good to see earnings are growing, since all of the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. That's why we're glad to see Bridgemarq Real Estate Services's earnings per share growing, although as we saw, the company is paying out more than half of its earnings and cashflow - 57% and 84% respectively. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Bridgemarq Real Estate Services from a dividend perspective.

So while Bridgemarq Real Estate Services looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, we've found 5 warning signs for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (3 are potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

