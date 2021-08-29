Just Three Days Till Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Capital's shares before the 2nd of September to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.012 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.025 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Capital stock has a trailing yield of around 2.2% on the current share price of £0.82. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Capital's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Capital has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

See our latest analysis for Capital

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Capital paid out just 14% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Capital paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. This may be due to heavy investment in the business, but this is still suboptimal from a dividend sustainability perspective.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Capital has grown its earnings rapidly, up 60% a year for the past five years.

We'd also point out that Capital issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, six years ago, Capital has lifted its dividend by approximately 4.7% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Capital for the upcoming dividend? We like that Capital has been successfully growing its earnings per share at a nice rate and reinvesting most of its profits in the business. However, we note the high cashflow payout ratio with some concern. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

While it's tempting to invest in Capital for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Capital (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

