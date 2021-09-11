Just Three Days Till Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Exco Technologies investors that purchase the stock on or after the 15th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.10 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$0.40 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Exco Technologies has a trailing yield of 4.0% on the current share price of CA$10.1. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Exco Technologies's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Exco Technologies paid out a comfortable 37% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Dividends consumed 62% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Exco Technologies, with earnings per share up 2.0% on average over the last five years. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Exco Technologies has increased its dividend at approximately 15% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Has Exco Technologies got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share growth has been modest, and it's interesting that Exco Technologies is paying out less than half of its earnings and more than half its cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends. To summarise, Exco Technologies looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

