Just Three Days Till Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STLC) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

It looks like Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STLC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Stelco Holdings' shares before the 2nd of March in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 9th of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is CA$0.42 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CA$1.68 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Stelco Holdings stock has a trailing yield of around 3.2% on the current share price of CA$51.7. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Stelco Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Stelco Holdings can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Stelco Holdings has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 9.0% of its income after tax. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out more than half (64%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Stelco Holdings's 23% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, five years ago, Stelco Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 33% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Stelco Holdings for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have fallen significantly, although at least Stelco Holdings paid out less than half of its profits and free cash flow over the last year, leaving some margin of safety. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Stelco Holdings's dividend merits.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Stelco Holdings, you should know about the other risks facing this business. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Stelco Holdings (including 2 which can't be ignored).

