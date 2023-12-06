Just in time for Christmas: Kentucky distillery releases two Very Olde St. Nick bottles

Just in time for Christmas, a Kentucky distillery has released the latest in its Very Olde St. Nick whiskey series.

Preservation Distillery + Farm in Bardstown is releasing Very Old St. Nick’s “Notorious O.S.N.,” which is a blend of vintage casks released at 16 years and cask-strength 112.5 proof that is a flavor explosion, according to the news release, “heavy on the nose with flavors across the spectrum.” It’s priced at $758.

The second release is Very Olde St. Nick “Straight Outta Bardstown,” a 9-year-old Kentucky bourbon at 130+ proof. It’s a single barrel release with “remarkable depth of flavor,” according to the tasting notes. It’s priced at $499.

Olde St. Nick bottles are unconventional bottlings, flavor-forward, intense and complex bourbons and whiskeys.

The brand was created in 1986 and has been under the same ownership for more than 35 years. Olde St. specializes is small releases of vintages stocks produced in extremely small batches, according to the distillery.

Each release is made from 1-3 barrels, typically, with hand-designed labels and wax-topped bottles.

Both are currently available only at the distillery.

Preservation Distillery + Farm was founded in 2015 by Marci Palatella, a former wine and spirits industry executive, on a 40-acre former tobacco farm that is home to a family-owned, pot distilling craft producer. Other distillery products include Rare Perfection, Wattie Boone & Sons, Pure Antique and Old Man Winter.

Palatella specialized in selling American whiskey to European and Japanese markets. Eventually she created her own brands and worked with Julian Van Winkle III, founder of the Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery, and Even Kulsveen, owner of Willett Distillery, to acquire and bottle American whiskey.

Now she operates her own sustainably sourced distillery, which produces four to 10 barrels daily, according to the distillery.