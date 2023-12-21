Just in time for Christmas, Kentucky woman wins ‘life changing’ lottery jackpot prize

A Louisville woman won a “life changing” jackpot prize playing the Kentucky Lottery earlier this month, a news release from the agency said Wednesday.

Laura Risen, playing the lottery’s Merry Money Bonus game online, won more than $117,000 Dec. 8. The game has a “progressive jackpot,” which means the top prize gets bigger with each purchase of a play from the online instant play game.

“It’s surreal,” Risen told Kentucky lottery officials. “It didn’t feel real, it’s a lot of money. It’s life changing.”

In Merry Money, players are tasked with aligning matching symbols dropping into patterns of three or more, or “winning clusters.” There are also instant-win prizes and jackpot bonuses in the game, according to game rules found online. Bets start at 10 cents but players can wager as much as $20.

The odds of winning vary by wager amount, but the odds of a $90,000 prize on a 10-cent bet are 1 in 150 million, for example.

This screenshot shows a Louisville woman’s recent instant play jackpot win through the Kentucky Lottery.

Risen broke the news to her husband, waking him up after he’d gone to bed that night.

“I woke him up and he was like, ‘nuh-uh,’” Risen said. “I knew that he wouldn’t believe it. I hadn’t even cleared off the game yet, so it showed down at the bottom that I won the $117,000.”

After taxes, the couple took home $83,897.07, the lottery said.

The two plan to spend their winnings on Christmas gifts for their children and grandchildren and on living expenses. They also plan to donate a portion to their church.

“It’s going to be spent on the right things because we’re not going out and blowing it,” the woman’s husband said.

If you or someone you know has a problem gambling, help is available at 1-800-522-4700.

