Just In Time For Earth Day: A Planter Company, Bloem, Pulls Plastic From The Ocean To Make Beautiful Long Lasting Pots

ORLANDO, Fla., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year eight million metric tons of plastic enter the oceans. Bloem, a company that manufacturers planters, created a 100 percent recycled product that offers a lifetime of reuse – The Ocean Series. Bloem is launching The Ocean Series, exclusively at Lowe's in early 2020, where this combined effort will utilize more than a million pounds of plastic waste – 25 percent reprocessed material from marine waste and 75 percent curbside waste.

Three years ago, Bloem began planning the Ocean Series, which included a shift in its manufacturing process to make use of ocean bound plastic in its planters. Ocean plastic presents challenges with color consistency, but Bloem's efforts within material development netted a breakthrough to achieving a high standard of color consistency. The result is products with colors that are appealing to consumers, consistent in nature and style that consumers will want to keep around for years to come.

Ocean Series Planter Manufacturing Process:

Bloem partners with recycling organizations that collect waste (water bottles, straws, packaging, crates, baskets, buoys, etc.) from shorelines throughout Haiti , Dominican Republic , Mexico and Canada .

, , and . Ocean waste is removed from the resin supply and the base material is moved into processing.

Bloem's recycling partner readies the ocean plastic material for manufacturing.

In order to achieve a consistent vibrant blue color, Bloem blends in recycled plastic (known as post-consumer recyclables, similar to what is found within curbside recycling bins) to create a stable manufacturing ready resin.

Bloem then manufactures the flower pots within their facility in Apopka, FL creating the best quality Ocean Plastic Planter – made in the USA .

"Since Bloem's inception, we've asked ourselves how can we be innovative in a space that's seen relatively little change in over 40 years. We've looked at different shapes, colors, sizes, styles and what we've found, however, is we can have the greatest impact by changing the material that we put into the product we manufacture.," said Ryan Mast, president and co-founder of Bloem. "What's unique about this opportunity is that this plastic isn't going into a product that is just going to be discarded a couple months down the road. We are introducing the materials to a product that will have purpose for years to come."

The series includes: a 6", 8", and 12" round planter, along with a 24" rectangular window box within Bloem's stylish Dayton Series of products. The products is available online and in all Lowe's stores nationwide in the Garden Department.

To learn more visit www.bloemliving.com/oceanseries

ABOUT BLOEM

In 2012 Bloem started in a garage in West Michigan with some design ideas and a passion for making beautiful, affordable planters in a variety of classic and bright colors. Over the next few years, they began to grow quickly, and enjoyed tackling the challenge of continuing to design quality products and following current color trends. Now headquartered in Hudsonville, Michigan, with a second location in Apopka, Florida, where Bloem manufactures a majority of its product line. Bloem believes in creating products that can bring people together. Its products are a noticeable element in the relationship between a person and the spaces they spend their lives in. Bloem will enhance the atmospheres where relationships happen and flourish. Bloem believes in innovation, always looking for fresh, new ways of seeing the market, its products and its consumers. Bloem believes that simple beauty, vibrant color, and great design can change a landscape. The organization believes in doing things right, bringing its staff, its customers, and its end users a positive experience in every step of our process. https://bloemliving.com/

