Just-in-Time Economy Becoming a Problem for Europe, Lagarde Says
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned that the globalized nature of the euro area’s economy makes it highly vulnerable to systemic shocks from supply chain disruptions.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Out-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the Air
Why Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than Ever
The World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax Haven
“There are signs that the global economy could increasingly be a source of shocks for Europe rather than a stabilizer against volatility,” Lagarde said.
Bottlenecks affect the “euro area more than other economies by virtue of our exposure to globalization,” she said.
In prepared remarks for the 2021 Per Jacobsson Lecture at the International Monetary Fund on Saturday, Lagarde highlighted an issue that’s currently upending world commerce, from shipping to semiconductors to food.
The just-in-time inventory management that has ruled global trade for decades is “highly vulnerable to systemic shocks,” Lagarde said.
This “imported volatility” might increase rather than decrease, she said.
Lagarde said the dynamics of international trade may shift as more firms end up holding permanently higher inventories as an insurance policy against disruptions.
There’s already evidence that some companies are holding higher levels of foreign inputs that are more difficult to source, she said.
“Faced with historically long delivery times, global manufacturers’ stockpiling of inputs continues to run higher than before the pandemic,” Lagarde said. If that persists, “we could see a more volatile industrial business cycle.”
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
How Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and Gwyneth Paltrow Short-Circuit Your Ability to Think Rationally
These Out-of-Work Americans Tell Us Job Market Turmoil Is Anything But Transitory
Jane Fraser Has a Plan to Remake Citigroup While Tormenting Rivals
Homeopathy Doesn’t Work. So Why Do So Many Germans Believe in It?
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.