`It's just time': O'Donnell to depart as YMCA of Greater Providence CEO

Former Rhode Island State Police Col. Steven G. O’Donnell is stepping down next spring from his post as chief executive officer of the YMCA of Greater Providence.

“It’s just time, where I have a growing family,” said O’Donnell, who has one grandchild and another on the way. “I just want to slow down and do what I want to do.”

O’Donnell, 63, said he notified the organization’s 500 employees by email of his plans to retire in March.

O’Donnell has led the YMCA for 7-and-a-half years after retiring from a more than three-decade career with the state police.

He plans to stay on to assist the YMCA Board of Directors with the recruiting and vetting, as well as the transition to a new CEO, he said.

He said he was gratified to work in an organization dedicated to a mission of helping people in need. He earned as CEO $276,677 in 2020, according to a Journal analysis.

He plans to continue in his role as a law-enforcement analyst with WPRI and as head boys' lacrosse coach at LaSalle Academy.

Steven Dellaposta, chairman of the YMCA board, did not respond to a phone call Friday.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Former RI State Police Col. O'Donnell to leave role as YMCA CEO