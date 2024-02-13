‘It’s just a tragedy’: New details released in death of Reedley College student

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has announced they do not suspect foul play in the death of 18-year-old Reedley College student Derek Burton.

At this point, they believe the death of the young man was an accident, and that alcohol is suspected to have played a role.

“At this point, we don’t expect any foul play. Burton didn’t have any trauma. There were no other types of drugs involved. This appears to be strictly alcohol-related,” said Fresno County Sheriff’s Office PIO Tony Botti.

Botti says deputies from FCSO were contacted by officers with the State Center Community Colledge District Police Department around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, with a request to take over a death investigation at the school.

“What we had learned is there was an 18-year-old student by the name of Derek Burton. He had been drinking heavily that night in one of the dorm rooms with some friends. At one point, he became unresponsive so his friends called for help,” said Botti.

Botti says Burton was then taken to Adventist Hospital in Reedley, where he would go on to pass away. The young man, who those on campus told me was in his first semester, was from Sherwood, Oregon.

He had just moved to the area, as he planned to play on the offensive line for the Reedley College Tigers football team.

“It’s just sad, you know? For him and his family that he’s not going to get that opportunity. To lose his life so young, it’s just a tragedy,” Botti told us.

At this time, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is working to figure out where the 18-year-old got the alcohol that potentially led to his death. Meanwhile, the Fresno County Coroner’s Office has begun to conduct an autopsy and toxicology tests to find out exactly how he died.

“We know that people underage will drink, will party, and a lot of times, you know, we don’t hear anything about it,” said Botti. “It’s only in cases like this that are extreme where somebody loses their life. So we hope that people out there just take note of this as a cautionary tale.”

The Burton family’s GoFundMe has exceeded its initial $5,000 goal. However, if you would like to help them with the funeral, and other costs associated with the tragic incident, you can donate here.

