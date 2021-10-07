'Just trolls on the internet': Matt Ryan debunks myth that Falcons are cursed

Reuters

Poland's highest court ruled on Thursday that parts of EU treaties are incompatible with the Polish constitution, challenging a key tenet of European integration in a sharp escalation of a dispute between Brussels and Warsaw. The European Commission responded by saying the ruling raised serious concerns about the primacy of EU law, setting it on a collision course with Poland's nationalist rulers after years of legal and political wrangling. "The Commission will not hesitate to make use of its powers under the Treaties to safeguard the uniform application and integrity of Union law," the EU's executive added in a statement.