‘Just trying to get home’: Man charged with OUI after driving car on 3 wheels in Whitman, per police

Authorities are reminding drivers that the cost of an Uber, Lyft, or taxi is much less than that of a drunk driving arrest.

Whitman Police say they responded to a call for an erratic driver on Route 18 northbound last weekend. Responding officers found a car that was missing its front right passenger wheel, with sparks shooting out of the rim as it was driving down the road, according to police.

After pulling the apparently intoxicated driver over, authorities say the man claimed he was “just trying to get home.”

“We were fortunate that this operator did not cause a tragedy along the way,” Whitman Police wrote in a social media post. “Please, please, please, DO NOT DRIVE if you have been drinking.”

The man’s name has not been released at this time.

