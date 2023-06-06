‘Just turn yourself in’: Mother pleads with killer after 27-year-old son, shot killed while at work

The mother of an off-duty security guard shot and killed outside of a nightclub is urging the gunman to turn himself in.

Naneinee Ross told Channel 2′s Tom Jones she still can’t believe her son is gone.

The mother of Lanel Singleton said the gunman has to come forward or officers have to arrest him before she can start to get closure and forgive him.

Channel 2 Action News was there Sunday morning as she watched her son lying in this parking lot shortly after being killed.

Ross didn’t want her 27-year-old son to work as a security guard because it was dangerous and because he had an enlarged heart.

“Let’s say you got into a fight, and someone punch you in your chest. I will lose you,” she would tell him.

Unfortunately, Ross lost her son, not to a punch but to gun violence.

Police said the off-duty security guard got into an altercation with a man inside the 1050 Social Club at 105 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW early Sunday morning.

Police said they then went outside and that’s when the gunman fired several shots, killing Singleton.

Officers are now searching for the shooter.

“Just turn yourself in,” Ross pleads. “If he can come and he can turn himself in I will forgive you.”

Ross told Channel 2 Action News it wasn’t easy arriving at the scene and seeing part of her son’s body on the ground.

She remembers how they were best friends. Doing so much together people thought they were brother and sister. Now her son is gone.

Ross had another message for his killer.

“This is not the way. Running away is not gonna help you,” she said.

Police said the gunman left in a green Nissan Murano with a hole on the driver’s side and a missing door handle on the passenger side rear door.

A balloon release is planned for Wednesday at 6 p.m. at The Loft on Metropolitan Parkway.

That’s one of the clubs Singleton worked as a security guard.

