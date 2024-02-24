With just two weeks left in the legislative session, lawmakers will consider 3 initiatives

There are just two weeks remaining in the 2024 Washington state legislative session, and lawmakers still have a number of items left to tackle before they can adjourn for the year.

Earlier in the week House and Senate lawmakers introduced their proposals for the state supplemental operating, transportation and capital budgets.

Legislators will be working over the weekend because they have until Monday to pass bills from House fiscal committees, Senate Ways and Means, and Transportation committees.

Senate Ways and Means will be in committee all day Saturday starting at 9 a.m. to get legislation through before the deadline, while the House will be on the debate floor considering the operating and transportation budgets.

Lawmakers will then have until 5 p.m. Friday, March 1, to pass non-budget bills out of the opposite chamber. Legislation needed to implement the budget, initiatives, and differences between houses will still be on the table until the last day of session March 7.

Once budget bills are passed by each chamber, budget writers will come together to deal with the differences between the two versions of the budget, and work on a final draft to be adopted before the session adjourns.

Hearing dates and times scheduled

Democrats announced hearing times on Thursday for three of the six ballot initiatives that could have a major impact on policies adopted by lawmakers over the last few years.

The hearings will be held before joint committees of the House and Senate next week, all on the state Capitol Campus.

Here are the hearing times and dates:

▪ Initiative 2111 – Prohibits the state and smaller municipalities from imposing income tax.

Committee: Finance/Ways and Means Joint Committee

When: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27

Where: John L. O’Brien Building, House Hearing Room A

▪ I-2081 – Allows parents of students to review instructional materials and student records.

Committee: Early Learning and K-12 Education/Education Joint Committee

When: 8-9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28

Where: John L. O’Brien Building, House Hearing Room A

▪ I-2113 – Repeals current police pursuit laws, and would allow officers to pursue based on reasonable suspicion.

Committee: Law and Justice/Community Safety, Justice and Reentry Joint Committee

When: 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28

Where: John A. Cherberg Building, Senate Hearing Room 4

Hearings will not be conducted for the other three ballot initiatives, including an initiative to repeal portions of the Climate Commitment Act, an initiative to repeal the capital gains tax, and an initiative to allow Washingtonians to opt-out of the state long-term care insurance program.

Instead, those three measures will go straight to the Nov. 5 ballot as is for voters to decide if they should be adopted or not.

Wednesday cutoff

Lawmakers passed another cutoff Wednesday for bills without budget impact, and had until 5 p.m. to get those out of committee.

Some major legislation did not make the cutoff, such as a bill that would have required clergy to be mandated reporters of abuse and neglect. Multiple other professions including law enforcement, social services and teachers are required by the state to report suspected abuse and neglect.

This is the second year the bill stalled after lawmakers could not come to an agreement on whether clergy should be required to report abuse or neglect if the information was learned in confession.

The bill’s author, Sen. Noel Frame, D-Seattle, tried to compromise with other lawmakers and the Catholic Church who wanted confession to be exempt from the legislation. This year’s version of the bill would have had a narrow carve out for confession. It would have required clergy to report abuse or neglect if they already suspected abuse and were informed partly as a result of confession, but would not require them to report based on information heard in confession alone.

Lawmakers could not come to an agreement on the bill, with members from both sides of the aisle in opposition to any sort of exemption for confession.