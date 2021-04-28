Just under 8% of Tarrant County voters cast in-person ballots during early voting

Nearly 92,000 people voted early in person in Tarrant County for the May 1 election, outpacing early voter turnout of the May 2019 election.

Voters are deciding municipal and school board races as well as a congressional seat that represents much of Arlington and Mansfield.

Voters in Fort Worth will pick between 10 candidates to decide who they want to serve as mayor, following Mayor Betsy Price’s announcement she would not seek reelection. The ballot also includes three council districts without an incumbent. In Arlington, voters will also elect a new mayor and fill four council seats.

Voters Guide

2021 VOTER GUIDE

Early voting for the joint general and special elections ended Tuesday, with 91,580 people casting ballots in person, according to the Tarrant County Elections Administration. Additionally, 6,852 mail in ballots had been returned as of Tuesday.

There are roughly 1.17 million registered voters in Tarrant County, putting turnout at just under 8% thus far.

In 2019, Tarrant County reported 49,134 in-person voters for the May 4 joint general and special election. The election as a whole saw 8.35% voter turnout, according to official results.

The race for Congressional District 6 has drawn national attention as 23 candidates vie for the seat previously held by late U.S. Rep. Ron Wright. Wright died earlier this year battling lung cancer and COVID-19, triggering the special election. The North Texas district spans southeast Tarrant County, including most of Arlington and Mansfield, as well as all of Ellis and Navarro counties.

In that race, 45,365 people have voted early in-person and by mail, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s office. That includes 31,117 voters in Tarrant County, 12,128 in Ellis and 2,120 in Navarro.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.