‘Just unspeakable.’ Judge sentences California man for killing his own mother with hammer

A Fresno man, who admitted to killing his 56-year-old mother with a hammer in 2019, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Thursday.

Gilberto Tiznado, 44, chose not to speak during his sentencing before Judge Alvin Harrell III, telling his defense attorney Greg Gross that there was nothing he could say to ease his family’s pain.

Tiznado pleaded guilty in November to murdering his mother, Guadalupe Rivera Guzman on Oct. 19, 2019, inside her east central Fresno home.

A mother of six, Guzman was sitting at a table eating breakfast alone when Tiznado came up behind her and struck her several times in the head with a hammer. She didn’t die instantly. He came back a short time later and hit her again until she was no longer breathing, he told police during an interview.

During his preliminary hearing in February, detectives testified that Tiznado was upset with his mother because she wanted him to get treatment for his addiction to methamphetamine and for his mental health. He also told detectives he was hearing voices in his head the day of the murder.

Although he was evaluated by a court-appointed psychiatrist, Tiznado was found competent for trial.

Judge Harrell, who has served on the bench for nearly two decades, said he was disturbed by Tiznado’s deadly attack. He asked Tiznado what was going through his mind prior to the killing. Tiznado declined to answer.

“This is probably one of the worst homicides that I have presided over,” the judge said. “The victim had absolutely nothing to do with situation she found herself in and for the assailant to be a family member, not only a family member, but her own son, is just unspeakable.”

Several family members described Guzman as a loving, caring person, who kept the family together.

“There wasn’t a birthday party that she ever missed and she was always the first one to offer to help,” said Misuko Guzman, her niece. “And if there was ever a problem, she was the first one to go to.”

Guzman and other relatives hoped Tiznado truly understood the lifelong pain he has caused the family.

“I want you to know that God will forgive you,” she said, fighting back tears. “But as for your family, I don’t think we can ever forgive what you did. May God be with you.”