'Just unthinkable': Classmates, families remember Upper Makefield brothers at vigil

As candles were lit at an Upper Makefield church, children of all ages were clutching their parents, crying. Adults held their heads low as church leaders spoke about grief, and how to process it and move forward.

Tears and somber faces filled the church Tuesday as the the crowd that gathered grappled with the unimaginable ― two young brothers, their friends and classmates, lost to domestic violence. They came to honor Jeffrey "JT" Tini, 13, and brother Nelson Tini, 10, who were critically injured in a shooting in their township home Monday.

The boys are not expected to survive the gunshot wounds to their heads, and were being kept on life support until their organs could be donated, officials said.

The boys were both Council Rock students, and the tragedy — police say their mother shot the brothers who were found in their beds before school on Monday ― has shaken the Upper Makefield community. Their mother, Trinh Nguyen, is charged with attempted homicide in the shooting and remains in police custody.

On Tuesday, dozens of people came to the Washington Crossing United Methodist Church to grieve, and process the tragedy. Parents joined their children in mourning the boys.

Among them was township residents April Franlin and Meg Smith, who both told reporters they were there for their children, who knew the boys. Smith said her son was close friends with the older brother.

"I think they're kind of numb," Franlin said of their children.

The two said before the service that they were very saddened to hear about what happened to the boys.

"I just don't know how they're going to get over this," Franlin said. Smith said her children played sports with Jeffrey.

Their children knew Nguyen, who they said was nice to them.

"It's just unthinkable," Franlin said.

Families attend the candle vigil at The Crossing in Upper Makefield, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, to remember the lives of Jeffrey and Nelson Tini, 13 and 10, who were shot in their home Monday. Police have charged their mother.

Nguyen, who police said fled after shooting the boys and a 22-year-old neighbor who was caught in the incident as he left for work, was found a few hours after the shooting in the church parking lot. She and her children were not members of the church, but leaders there decided to hold the prayer vigil to start the community healing.

Head Pastor Scott McDermott said after hearing what happened, it seemed appropriate to have a service for the community.

"We wanted this to be a place of healing and hope," he said.

While church officials did not speak directly about the shootings, they instead spoke about how to move forward and grieve. McDermott told those in attendance the way forward is to live "day by day."

"In moments like these, there are no words," he said.

Before the candles were lit, there was a moment of silence in honor of Jeffrey and Nelson. The children, classmates and friends of the boys, were given the room to grieve on their own following the service. Many stayed there for over an hour.

The children sat crying and hugging each other. Many also attended a vigil Monday night at Newtown Middle School, where Jeffrey was an eighth grader. Nelson went to Sol Feinstone Elementary School.

Families attend the candle vigil at The Crossing, in Upper Makefield on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in memory of 13-year-old Jeffrey Tini and his 10-year-old brother, Nelson, who were both shot on Monday in their home. The boys are not expected to survive their injuries. Their mother is charged with attempted homicide.

Classmates lend each other support during the candle vigil held at The Crossing in Upper Makefield, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, as they gather to remember the lives of Jeffrey and Nelson Tini, who were shot in their home Monday. Police have charged their mother.

McDermott said he hoped the service was a beginning of healing process for the children.

In addition to parents and children, there were others who showed up to see if they could help in the time of tragedy.

Church members Tim and Ellen Niwinski, of Langhorne, wanted to be there if anyone needed help with prayer.

"These kids and neighbors are really going to be impacted for a while," Tim Niwinski said.

Upper Makefield residents Connie Unangst and Nancy Jorczak brought their trained therapy Whippet dogs to help the children in mourning. Jorczak said she used to teach at Council Rock School District and the incident hits close to home.

"It's such a tragic situation," she said.

They said they saw the kids react well to the dogs. One of the boys jumped up and pet one of them.

They both brought their dogs with the thought that if they could help the community in any way, they would.

"I feel bad for the kids," Jorczak said.

Residents start to arrive for the candle vigil held at The Crossing in Upper Makefield, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, to remember the lives of Jeffrey and Nelson Tini, who were killed in their home Monday. Police have charged their mother.

Upper Makefield police and Bucks County Detectives said Nguyen shot her two sons, and tried to shot her neighbor, who worked with her ex-husband, at her Timber Ridge Road home in the township. She fled the scene and was later arrested at the church Monday morning.

Investigators have not revealed a motive.

Nguyen, 38, remains jailed without bail. She is charged with possessing an instrument of crime, which is a misdemeanor, as well as three counts of attempted homicide. Two of those counts are expected to be upgraded to homicide.

There was no update on the boy's conditions Tuesday.

Silhouette of guitarist, Kai Jansen, as he performs during the candle vigil held at The Crossing.

Classmates comfort each during the candle vigil held at The Crossing in Upper Makefield, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, as they gather to remember the lives of Jeffrey and Nelson Tini, who were shot in their home Monday. Police have charged their mother.

