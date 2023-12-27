Just wait: Trash collection is impacted by Christmas, New Year's holidays

Dec. 26—The City of Albuquerque will not collect trash, recycling or large items on the first day of the year, Monday, Jan. 1, moving trash service back by a day.

Monday customers will receive service on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Tuesday customers will get trash pickup on Wednesday, Jan. 3. Wednesday customers will receive service on Thursday, Jan. 4. Thursday customers will get their trash picked up on Friday, Jan. 5. Friday customers will be serviced on Saturday, Jan. 6.

It is the same schedule being followed this week, with each day's customers being serviced one day later than normal, culminating with Friday customers' trash to be picked up this Saturday.

The three convenience centers, the Cerro Colorado Landfill, and the main administrative office will be closed on New Year's Day. The Eagle Rock Convenience Center, Don Reservoir Convenience Center and Montessa Park Convenience Center will reopen 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2. The Cerro Colorado Landfill will reopen 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The household hazardous waste disposal Safety-Kleen at 2720 Girard NE reopens from the Christmas break on Wednesday, will be closed Monday, Jan. 1 and reopen Wednesday Jan. 3.