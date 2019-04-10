Just Wait Until Fashion Designers Get Their Hands on This Black Hole Picture

In the 70 years that fashion has operated on a biannual fashion-show schedule, almost everything has happened on the catwalk. There have been dresses made of paper, metal, and 3-D–printed plastic. There have been cartwheels and stomp troupes and rollerblading Barbie dolls. Outfits ready for battle, for galas, and for the office have all appeared. But never, ever has anyone created clothing inspired by a black hole.

Why? In a black hole, nothing exists. Even Jacquemus’s micro bag, surely the smallest extant object known to humanity, would not survive a black hole. Inside a black hole there is no light, no gravity, no time. Just a vast perfect nothingness known as the event horizon.

Despite the absence of black holes in fashion, designers have long been fascinated by space in general. Concurrent with NASA’s exploration of our solar system in the 1960s was the rise of the aptly named Space Age designers, who used NASA’s future-looking experimentation as jet fuel for their careers. André Courrèges, Paco Rabanne, and Pierre Cardin imagined plastic garments, chainmail dresses, and pseudo space suits that brought their otherworldly curiosities down to earth. At the time, fashion and the final frontier were so linked that Emilio Pucci himself contributed designs for the Apollo 15 mission patch.

More

In the retro-futurist ’80s, Thierry Mugler made space suits and alien beauties. Jean Paul Gaultier dressed Leeloo in the ’90s. Nicolas Ghesquière did Blade Runner in 2012 and C-3PO in 2007. Heron Preston is trying to make NASA space-suit sweatsuits a thing. I do not need to remind you that Chanel created a mock rocket ship. Any graphic or pattern you see with twinkling stars or a distant ombré sunset—that’s space! It’s not a one-way street, either. Buzz Aldrin has a line of Mars-inspired garb.

This is all to say: Just wait until the recently released black hole picture becomes fair game. Designers like Coperni’s Sébastien Meyer and photographers like Colin Dodgson are already Instagramming about it. Though, as with many trends, Miuccia Prada seems to have jump-started this one with her radiant sky print, from 2004, which she revived last year. Yet again, another fashion obsession we’ll trace back to Mrs. P.