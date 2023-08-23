‘We just want some closure’: Family of woman killed in McKeesport 10 years ago prays for justice

It’s become a yearly tradition since the 2013 shooting death of a beloved mother and grandmother: her family meets at the crime scene in McKeesport to pray for closure.

Ten years ago, on the night of Aug. 22, 2013, Jana Randolph was giving a friend a ride along Riverview Avenue when police say a car started following them.

Police say someone inside that car opened fire, killing Randolph and passenger Carlos Hudson.

Police eventually found Randolph’s car over the hill. Her killer remains on the run.

We last spoke with family members three years ago. They told us they think Rudolph was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“We want justice. Our mom, she was a loving person. She gave the clothes off her back to anybody, you know. She lost her life unfortunately that night and it was devastating for us,” said Camille Mockabee, Randolph’s daughter.

“We haven’t heard anything, so we’re just out here looking for clues, hoping the person who does this, they eventually sooner than later have a heart and know that they have taken a grandmother, a mom, an aunt, a sister and just come forward,” said Ebony Jennings. “We just want some closure for our family.”

The family said they haven’t gotten any updates from police, but were told the detective on the case recently retired.

