‘I just want to help;’ Child raises funds for neighbor’s service dog training

An Ohio family is raising money to help their neighbor with epilepsy.

Indigo Huber and her brother set up a “Cookies and Cocoa” Saturday at the corner of West and W Silver streets in Lebanon, according to our news partners at WCPO.

“I’ve seen things that make me cry. And I just see people suffer. I just want to help them,” Huber said.

All funds will go to the Pina family, who live down the street from the Hubers, to be put toward service dog training for a 3-month-old golden retriever named Pumpkin.

Nora Pina, 7, suffers from drug-resistant epilepsy.

Her family hopes Pumpkin can help alert them before a seizure.

“He’s starting to respond and do what he needs to do,” Nora’s mother Sarah said of Pumpkin, who has begun the first stages of his training.

Getting Pumpkin trained would help Nora gain some independence.

Currently, she cannot sleep by herself.

“We’ve had a few close calls where we found her in her sleep facedown having a seizure,” Sarah said. “It looks like she’s having a stroke. She can’t communicate, she can’t move her whole left side.”

The wait time for a fully trained service dog from an agency is about two years.

So the Pinas found a dog they could put through training themselves.

The training cost at a facility in Indiana that the family is hoping to send Pumpkin to costs upward of $20,000.

“(Nora’s) going through a lot and it’s really sad and horrible,” Huber said. “It makes me cry with happy tears that I can help her.”

Indigo also held a lemonade stand for Hurricane Harvey relief in 2017.

You can click here for more information on how to donate virtually to Indigo’s efforts.











