'We just want her home': Shakeira Rucker's family seeking answers in woman's disappearance

ORLANDO, Fla. - Four days since a Winter Springs woman went missing, her family is desperate for answers.

According to the Winter Springs Police Department, Shakeira Rucker was last seen with her estranged husband, Cory Hill, in Polk County.

A manager at the Hungry Crab Juicy Seafood & Bar in Davenport confirmed to FOX 35’s Hannah Mackenzie, that he was the one who gave investigators surveillance video of Rucker and Hill together at the restaurant on Saturday, November 11. It’s believed to be one of the last places Rucker was seen.

On Wednesday, Winter Springs Police released a grainy image of surveillance video also showing Rucker and Hill together that night. According to Rucker’s family, the photo was taken from a Ross department store not far from the Hungry Crab restaurant.

RELATED: New photo shows missing Winter Springs woman with husband, police say

"My sister did not look happy. She looked like she was leaning over, and his hand is behind her. It’s just not sitting right with this family," said Dedra Rucker. "She looked like she was being forced. That picture did not look right; she wasn’t smiling or anything."

Rucker’s family met in the area off U.S. 27 on Wednesday to search for any sign of the 37-year-old mother of four.

MORE HEADLINES:

"She was just the perfect mom," said her brother, Clarence Thornton. "She didn’t ask for much, she just wanted to be loved, and wanted to be respected."

According to Winter Springs Police Captain Doug Seely, Hill, the only named person of interest in Rucker’s disappearance, is not cooperating with investigators. The 51-year-old is refusing to speak about the case.

"Cory, please open your mouth and say something… say something… just let us know," begged Rucker’s mother, Elaine. "We just want her home. If anybody knows anything, just help us find my daughter."

Hill is already in custody. He faces four charges of attempted murder in connection to a shooting on November 12. Angel Milligan, Hill’s ex-girlfriend, told FOX 35’s Hannah Mackenzie that she was the target.

"He said, ‘Don’t run now!’ That was the first words out of his mouth, ‘Don’t run now,’ and at that point, I went to turn my back to run in the house and all you hear is gunshots," recalled Milligan. "I felt the wind of like two of them graze past my face."

The shooting happened at a home in Orange County, just one day after Rucker was last seen with Hill.

According to records, Hill was previously sentenced to 20 years in prison for murdering an 18-year-old woman in Virginia in 1992. Rucker’s family said they were unaware of his criminal past.