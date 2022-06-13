‘I just want to go home’: Men accused of planting skimming devices in local counties appear in court

Two Romanian nationals accused of planting skimming devices on credit card readers at stores in Allegheny, Butler and Washington counties appeared in court today for their arraignment.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Constantin Colceag and Raul Cojocaru both told the judge they are truck drivers from England, and wanted to go home to their families.

On Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., hear from the men themselves about how they got into the United States without passports.

TRENDING NOW:

State police searching for missing 17-year-old girl from Greensburg 24-year-old man killed, another man injured in shooting in Manchester What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which is affecting Justin Bieber? 5 things to know VIDEO: Wilkinsburg business catches fire for second time in just over a month DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts