‘I just want justice’: Antioch mother pleads for answers after son shot and killed while picking up daughter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In an interview with News 2, an Antioch mother gave a heartbreaking plea after her son was gunned down while trying to pick up his 3-year-old daughter.

About a week after 22-year-old Jonathan Castillo was shot and killed, the Metro Nashville Police Department is still searching for his killer.

“Jonathan was a loving son, a brother, a father, we all loved him very much,” said Jackie Araiza, as she tried to hold back tears while talking about her son.

Watching and listening to Araiza talk about her firstborn son, you can feel the love she has for him and the grief that still lingers since the day he died.

On January 24, homicide detectives were called to the 800 block of Aeolia Drive for a deadly shooting.

According to the MNPD, Castillo was parked outside of his ex-girlfriend’s home where he was picking up his daughter. A witness told police two gunmen wearing masks walked past Castillo’s car before one of them turned and pointed a handgun toward Castillo. The gunman told Castillo to put his hands up and then fired.

“His ex-girlfriend had called me and told me and gave me the news that night that he had been shot,” Araiza said. “He loved his daughter dearly. He loved her a lot, and that was the last thing he wanted, just to see his daughter and somebody took that from him.”

Officers arrived to find Castillo unresponsive inside his vehicle. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

“He didn’t deserve this; he didn’t deserve to die this way,” Araiza cried. “Just the hardest part is not knowing who did this and why they did this and not being able to hold him. I just want justice.”

Araiza told News 2 she still struggles to understand why her son was killed, as she wonders who could have possibly committed this crime.

Police said they have not made an arrest, but the investigation is ongoing and active.

“I don’t even know how to express what was going through my mind that night, but I just want justice for my son. I want whoever did this to him to just please come forward, just if someone knows anything about what happened just to please say something. He didn’t deserve this,” Araiza pleaded.

A GoFundMe has been created for the family as they navigate through this time.

Anyone with information about Castillo’s murder is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 in homicide cases.

