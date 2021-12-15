‘We just want justice for Danny:’ Family seeks answers in man’s August shooting death

The family of Dana “Dan” Presley is seeking answers in his mysterious death in August. And some family members believe the incident was targeted.

Presley, 51, was found dead from a gunshot wound to his head on Aug. 7 at his home in the 800 block of 93rd Avenue Southwest. Presley’s sister had gone to his home to check on him and could see through a bedroom window that he was dead.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office found Presley had been shot while he was sleeping. He had been dead for several days, according to a FOX 13 report. The sheriff’s office put out a call for more information late last week.

Derrick Presley, Dan’s younger brother, described Presley as a family man who was outgoing, funny and always enjoyed being happy.

“It’s a tremendous shock to everyone close to him that someone felt enough vengeance to end his life,” Derrick said.

Presley, a businessman who worked in towing, was going through a custody battle for his 6-year-old daughter, Teagan, said Derrick, who believes the judge was going to rule in Presley’s favor. Presley had planned a trip to California with his daughter, Derrick said.

Derrick believes someone close to Presley is to blame for his murder. “I feel it was planned and it was someone close, someone that knew his routine,” he said.

Derrick said police have been cordial with the family through the investigation, and he knows they’re all seeking the same swift outcome.

He said the family is planning to get together for dinner and a remembrance of Presley just before Christmas to try to make the holiday feel more normal, but that it’s been tough for them to get in the spirit.

“It’s a horrendous crime. We just want justice for Danny,” he said. “We know people know information. We just encourage them to come forward with anything.”

Anyone with information about Presley’s death is asked to contact Thurston County Sheriff’s Office detectives at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us, or to call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.