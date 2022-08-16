'I just want to know why:' Mother left with questions in son's death

Demetra Miller last saw her son, Deandre Lamar McCoy, the day of his death.

"When I got off from work, he was at home getting up to shower. And this was around 2:30 (p.m.)," she said.

Deandre McCoy, left, with his sister, Jala McCoy, center, and his mother, Demetra Miller.

Two hours later on June 9, she got a call. McCoy, who was 20 and called "Dre" by his friends and family, was found in a vehicle outside S & K Express convenience store at 549 N. Chester St., near Davidson Avenue in the Highland community. He had been shot, and he was dead.

O'Darrius Montrea Glenn, 17, has been charged with first-degree murder in McCoy's death.

"Why did he have to kill him? I mean, why can't y'all just fight it out, or whatever it was? You didn't have to kill him," Miller said. "You've taken away from me and his family, my son, my only son that I had. I just want to know why."

Deandre Lamar McCoy

She said that as far as she knew, her son had no enemies.

"I mean, he was a quiet guy. He got along with everybody. He didn't have no enemies that I knew of," she said. "Like I said, everybody loved him. So that's why I didn't understand, why would you kill him? I really still don't know the full details about what really happened."

Police have released few details that might answer Miller's question.

Glenn, now that he has been charged as an adult, must appear in Gaston County Superior Court. Glenn would be sentenced to life in prison without parole if convicted as charged.

"I want to be there," Miller said.

Still, Miller said, even if Glenn is convicted, it will not bring her son back.

"It's never going to end with me," she said. "He's gonna be gone away from his family, which they can see him, talk to him. I cannot talk to my son. I have to go to the graveyard to talk."

Deandre Lamar McCoy, or Dre, was killed June 9 outside a gas station in the Highland community.

Reporter Kara Fohner can be reached at 704-869-1850 or at kfohner@gannett.com. Support local journalism by subscribing here.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gastonia woman left with questions in son's murder