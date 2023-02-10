Grieving Brooklyn mom demands justice in murder of missing 19-year-old son: ‘I just want them to catch this monster’

The heartbroken mom of a missing 19-year-old man found burned and shot in the head near a desolate of train tracks in Brooklyn has a message to the person who ended her son’s life.

“Who ever you are, you killed a innocent, sweet kid,” Daniella Matthews scrawled on a Daily News reporter’s notepad outside her East Flatbush home Friday. “Please know justice will be served for my son!! You don’t even know the pain you have caused.”

Matthews and her family were still reeling from the death of her son DeAndre, who disappeared from his East Flatbush home around 5:45 p.m. Monday and was found murdered three miles from their home the next day.

The teen’s body was found on the freight train tracks on Nostrand Ave. near E. 29th St. in Flatbush, steps from Brooklyn College’s campus, around 4 p.m., Tuesday cops said.

He had “significant burn wounds throughout his body,” police said.

“I just want them to catch the monster,” Matthews said bitterly, too grief-stricken to speak further.

DeAndre had worked at the Buggy Service Center in Crown Heights, near his home, the day he disappeared. He had no criminal record, police said.

His mother’s Jeep Cherokee, which DeAndre had used the day he disappeared, was found on Troy Ave. in Crown Heights, a few miles from the train tracks where the teen was found.

It had also been burned, Matthews’ family told CBS 2.

An autopsy later determined he had been shot in the head and suffered from smoke inhalation, according to police.

Detectives on Friday were tracking Matthews movements from the moment he left his home Monday to when he was found dead in the hopes it will lead them to his killer.

“This is disgusting,” Matthews’ sister Dajanae Gillespie told CBS 2. “Like, my brother didn’t do anything to nobody, and I can really say that. He wasn’t in a gang. He wasn’t a violent kid. He wasn’t a bad kid. You know what I’m saying? He stayed in the house.”

Anyone with information regarding his disappearance and death is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.