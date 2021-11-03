‘You Just Wanted to Break the Internet Today?’: Kelly Rowland Has Fans Drooling Over Her Barely-There Dress

Whether it’s makeup, music or movies, Kelly Rowland is always on top of her game. A recent example of her being on top of things in the looks area came when the singer and actress painted her lips red while wearing a sexy leopard-print dress to bring in the holiday season.

The 40-year-old wore the sexy ensemble in an Instagram video she shared on Tuesday, Nov. 2, with emojis of a black heart and a leopard, adding, “purrr.”

Kelly Rowland flaunts sexy red lipstick and a leopard-print dress. Photo: @kellyrowland/Instagram

To complete her look, Rowland wore gold hoop earrings and matching colored bracelets and rings while flirtatiously looking into the camera.

Fans in the comments praised the mother of two and her spicy new look, including Kerry Washington, Lee Daniels, “Love & Hip-Hop”s Rasheeda, Jessie Woo and “grown-ish” stars Chloe Bailey and Yara Shahidi.

Reality star Tamar Braxton shared five fire emojis and two subtle words, “Yes mam.” R&B singer Victoria Monét wrote, “Wow! Gorgeous” with the leopard emoji.

La La Anthony wrote, “Wait a damn minute. You Just wanted to break the internet today.”

Even Beyoncé and Solange‘s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson checked in to comment on the former Destiny’s Child star, writing, ‘Yessss baby.”

Sharing the same sentiment, the promo page for Rowland’s latest Lifetime film, “Merry Liddle Christmas Baby,” shared three fire emojis and one word: “yesssssss!!”

Kelly Rowland plays Jacquie in Lifetime’s “Merry Liddle Christmas Baby,” which she also executive produced. The film is the third installment in the Liddle film franchise as part of Lifetime’s 2021 holiday movies. In 2019’s “Merry Liddle Christmas,” Rowland plays Jacquie, a successful, put-together single entrepreneur who finds romance with her neighbor, Tyler, played by Thomas Cadrot. In 2020’s “Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding,” the couple got married and will now prepare to welcome their first child.

“Merry Liddle Christmas Baby” premieres on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.